Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

4 Your Community: Handel And Haydyn Society To Bring Back Live Performances For 2021-2022 Season

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir 207th season will feature signature programs at iconic venues around Boston, including Symphony Hall. Handel And Haydyn Society President and CEO David Snead spoke to CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben about the history of the orchestra and the chorus and its upcoming performances.

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Symphony Hall#Haydyn Society#Cbsn Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Washingtonian.com

The National Symphony Orchestra Will Bring Live Performances to Your Neighborhood in September

The National Symphony Orchestra’s “In Your Neighborhood” program will return next month. The next few weeks will feature several free musical performances and workshops across the neighborhoods of Ward 4, Takoma Park, and downtown Silver Spring. This year happens to be the first time that the NSO will expand the program to Maryland. The orchestra hopes this expansion will help more people in the DC area engage in the arts.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Silkroad’s Global Musician Workshop Online Performance Festival

Silkroad's Global Musician Workshop (GMW) is a performance-focused experience begun in 2015 and serving musicians of all backgrounds, styles, and instruments, where we are immersed in multiple musical languages through small ensemble collaborations led by a faculty of master musicians from around the world. Our mission is to foster a community of global-minded musicians for the 21st century and to support the development of the artistic voice of each participant.
Washington, PAObserver-Reporter

Washington Community Theater returns to live performances with Into the Woods

The Washington County Theater returns to the stage this fall with a production of Into the Woods slated to entertain audiences the first two weekends in November. “It’s one of my favorite shows,” said Adam Brock, who has directed for six seasons and will take the helm of this show. “I have wanted to direct (it) for years. Into the Woods is a music-lover’s show. As a singer myself, this show is musically stunning.”
Providence, RIreportertoday.com

The Narraganse4 Bay Symphony Community Orchestra, the premier community orchestra in Rhode Island and southern New England, is excited to announce its in-person 2021-2022 concert season

During this past spring small pods of NaBSCO musicians rehearsed at the Music Mansion in Providence, giving the orchestra members the unique opportunity of playing in small ensembles under the direcPon of Music Director, Maestro Kristo Kondakçi. The Fall Opener Concert of the 2021-2022 season will take place on Sunday,...
Tallmadge, OHbeaconjournal.com

Dynamics brings performers, audiences back to the theater

TALLMADGE — For many local performers, the last weekend in July marked the first time they had been on stage and in front of a live audience in over 16 months. July 30 was the opening night of Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge's summer production, "Cheaper by the Dozen," which was the group's first on-stage show since the global pandemic began in March 2020.
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Ballet Announces Its 2021-2022 Season With In-Person Performances

Chattanooga Ballet is excited to announce its 2021-2022 season and return to live, in-person performances. After canceling part of its 2019-2020 season and the entirety of its 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to share the joy of its return to the stage with a new company of professional dancers hired from across the country.
Washington, DCmdtheatreguide.com

News: The Choral Arts Society of Washington Announces 2021-2022 Season

Live concerts return with awe-inspiring performances by Composer Damien Geter, Ester Heideman and more!. Choral Arts Society of Washington announces their upcoming season filled with awe-inspiring programming across the metropolitan region. They kick off their first in-person performance, “The Wonder of the Human Voice” on Saturday, October 30 at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. This year’s powerful list of performances is highlighted with celebrations of sound that include the East Coast premiere of An African American Requiem by composer Damien Geter, Christmas at the Kennedy Center with soloist Esther Heideman, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute with Washington Performing Arts, and Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the National Symphony Orchestra.
Ector, TXOdessa American

Live performance

Steve Earle & The Dukes are scheduled to perform live Sunday at The Ector Theatre, 500 N. Texas Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit theector.com.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma Stage Works brings back live theater

After spending the past year-and-a-half of the pandemic putting on three separate Zoom plays, Sonoma Stage Works returns to the spotlight with two short performances starting Aug. 19 at the Sonoma Community Center’s “Secret Garden,” behind the pottery kiln. The shows, written by Joan R. Brady and Todd Evans, feature...
ReligionShropshire Star

New concert series for young musicians at Shrewsbury's St Alkmund's

Young musicians are invited to perform at one of Shrewsbury's most historic churches for a new concert series. St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury has been running a summer season of lunchtime music concerts to promote the future of music at the church. Jeremy Lund, organist at the church, said audiences...
Musictheweektoday.com

Marion Concert Band to rededicate Broomhead band stand at concert

MARION — On Friday, August 20, the Marion Concert Band will hold a concert and re-dedication ceremony for the Robert O. Broomhead Bandstand at Island Wharf in Marion. Several years ago, the bandstand was refurbished and during the construction, the commemorative plaques were misplaced. Subsequently, a new plaque was fabricated that indicates the dedication of the bandstand to longtime past band member and trombonist Robert O. Broomhead (1903-1981). It also displays the founding year of the Marion Concert Band; 1878.

Comments / 0

Community Policy