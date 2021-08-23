Kill them. Kill them all.
There are no natural predators in the U.S. to help control the population, which means it’s up to us to kill them. For individual, hatched SLFs of any age, this is pretty straightforward: Squish ‘em, step on ‘em, whack ‘em with a rolled-up newspaper, do whatever you have to do to kill them dead. (The last summer I lived there, it was obvious that the beautiful people of Philadelphia were taking this assignment seriously: The Schuykill River Trail was absolutely plastered with SLF corpses from June to December.) As for the eggs, Penn State recommends using a paint scraper or similar thin, stiff, flat tool to scrape masses off surfaces and into rubbing alcohol.lifehacker.com
