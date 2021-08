Fox Corp. is looking to leverage Tubi, its free-streaming outlet, as a new way to monetize a whole bunch of its sports-programming rights and content. Tubi, together with Fox Sports, has started the rollout of “Sports on Tubi,” a new and expanded hub for sports content on the platform. Tubi is adding 10 livestreaming sports channels — available only in the U.S. — for Fox Sports, Fox Deportes, NFL, MLB, beIn Sports Xtra and beIn Sports Xtra en Español, Fubo Sports Network, Pac-12 Insider, Stadium and USA Today SportsWire. In addition, Tubi plans to add channels for the ACC and Real Madrid later in 2021, with additional channels on tap for next year.