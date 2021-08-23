Cancel
Union Pacific, Progress Rail to increase biodiesel content for locomotives

By Joanna Marsh
freightwaves.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Pacific will increase the amount of biodiesel that fuels locomotives used for Progress Rail. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) subsidiary that provides rolling stock and infrastructure solutions to rail customers worldwide, has agreed to use up to a 20% biodiesel blend for specific electro-motive diesel locomotives operated by UP (NYSE: UNP). The previous level that locomotives could use was a 5% biodiesel blend.

