Union Pacific, Progress Rail to increase biodiesel content for locomotives
Union Pacific will increase the amount of biodiesel that fuels locomotives used for Progress Rail. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) subsidiary that provides rolling stock and infrastructure solutions to rail customers worldwide, has agreed to use up to a 20% biodiesel blend for specific electro-motive diesel locomotives operated by UP (NYSE: UNP). The previous level that locomotives could use was a 5% biodiesel blend.www.freightwaves.com
