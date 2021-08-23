Cancel
Why emotion recognition AI can’t reveal how we feel

By Thomas Macaulay
The Next Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing use of emotion recognition AI is causing alarm among ethicists. They warn that the tech is prone to racial biases, doesn’t account for cultural differences, and is used for mass surveillance. Some argue that AI isn’t even capable of accurately detecting emotions. A new study published in Nature...

