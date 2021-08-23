Big Ten latest conference to declare games missed due to Covid will be forfeits
In 2020, during the college football comeback, many teams were forced to miss games due to Covid outbreaks and concerns. Those games were obviously just treated as no contests; it was an evolving science and it would have been harsh to treat those lost games otherwise. Now, though, with vaccines widely available, much more data, and an extra year to build up protocols, conferences are pivoting towards holding schools accountable for missed games.thecomeback.com
