Big Ten latest conference to declare games missed due to Covid will be forfeits

By Jay Rigdon
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

In 2020, during the college football comeback, many teams were forced to miss games due to Covid outbreaks and concerns. Those games were obviously just treated as no contests; it was an evolving science and it would have been harsh to treat those lost games otherwise. Now, though, with vaccines widely available, much more data, and an extra year to build up protocols, conferences are pivoting towards holding schools accountable for missed games.

College football is back, but the threat of Covid-19 has never left. With case numbers rising because of the Delta variant and a foolish refusal by some to get the safe and effective vaccines to prevent spread of the virus, college football conferences are now announcing how they will handle games impacted by positive tests. For the Big Ten, that means mandatory forfeits for any team unable to compete because of an outbreak.

