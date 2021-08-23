adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Light” Confirmed For August 28th; Raffles Now Open

Lately, Kanye West has been making headlines for everything but sneakers, but his UV-sensitive adidas YEEZY BOOST V2 “Light” is bound to change that. First teased in March, the upcoming sneakers don’t reinvent the model Canada’s favorite “certified lover boy” once rapped shouldn’t be worn around him, but it promised a refreshing take on a silhouette in which many savvy consumers had lost interest. The predominantly white makeup that takes over the Primeknit upper and semi-translucent, BOOST-foam-encapsulating sole unit align with the YEEZY brand, but the lateral profile stripe delivers a color-changing quality that hadn’t previously appeared on the shoe. Hits of orange animate the detail, highlighting the underlays in a way that proffers further personality to the unassuming colorway. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s likely more YEEZY 350s will don the light-sensitive component in the future (and perhaps even pull tab at the heel).