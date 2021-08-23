Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Light” Confirmed For August 28th; Raffles Now Open

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, Kanye West has been making headlines for everything but sneakers, but his UV-sensitive adidas YEEZY BOOST V2 “Light” is bound to change that. First teased in March, the upcoming sneakers don’t reinvent the model Canada’s favorite “certified lover boy” once rapped shouldn’t be worn around him, but it promised a refreshing take on a silhouette in which many savvy consumers had lost interest. The predominantly white makeup that takes over the Primeknit upper and semi-translucent, BOOST-foam-encapsulating sole unit align with the YEEZY brand, but the lateral profile stripe delivers a color-changing quality that hadn’t previously appeared on the shoe. Hits of orange animate the detail, highlighting the underlays in a way that proffers further personality to the unassuming colorway. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it’s likely more YEEZY 350s will don the light-sensitive component in the future (and perhaps even pull tab at the heel).

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezy Boost 350#Yeezy#Marketavailable Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Beyoncé and adidas Unveil New “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection

Since signing with the family back in April 2019, Beyoncé has taken the footwear and apparel world by storm through various collaborative releases. Thanks to the backing of the German brand, the contemporary R&B artist’s IVY PARK line has been reinvigorated with new life, and she continues to be one of the stronger female icons that’s moving the needle in the sportswear realm. On deck for the two parties is a fourth launch which entails the all-new “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection. The footwear and apparel range aims to celebrate the powerful impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.
NFLHighsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
ApparelHypebae

Serena Williams x Nike Launch Apprenticeship Program With Apparel and Footwear Capsule

Expanding their joint apprenticeship program, Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC), Serena Williams and Nike are now set to launch a collection of sportswear, lifestyle apparel and footwear. Marking the first from the inaugural SWDC cohort, the collection channels ’90s nostalgia while exploring the tennis star’s legacy. The garments, including bodysuits,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike SB Force 58 Appears In Rich Blue

Despite envisioning the future of a sport that only recently got added to the Olymics, Nike SB isn’t forgetting the past any time soon, as it’s prepped the Force 58 silhouette in a compelling blue and white ensemble. Textile and fabric construction across the upper harkens back to silhouettes like the Nike Bruin (which have been reimagined for skateboarding), while still feeling fresh. Midsoles forgo any vibrant blue flair in favor of a mostly-white makeup that works in-tandem with a flexible outsole for great board feel and grip.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Tiffany Blue Swooshes Accessorize The Nike Air Force 1 “Move To Zero”

The Air Force 1 surely accounts for most of Nike’s output. In just a short while, the silhouette has appeared multiple times in multiple makes, adopting everything from “Toasty,” winterized kits to wholly sustainable “Move To Zero” set-ups. Here, the latter is back on display, its Swoosh and adjacent accents clad in a tone beloved by long-time fans.
Designers & Collectionsthemusicuniverse.com

Travis Scott reveals Air Jordan shoe & apparel collection

Limited edition collection available via rapper’s website. Travis Scott has revealed the Air Jordan 1 High OG Travis Scott for Fragment signature crafted, iconic high-heat collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara via raffle, one day ahead of the global release of the shoe. In conjunction with the release of the Cactus Jack Fragment design Air Jordan 1, Cactus Jack has released a 19-piece exclusive collaboration with Fragment by Hiroshi Fujiwara. The collection features two separate collaborations.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Beyonce’s Ivy Park x adidas Ultra Boost OG Releasing in Navy

Beyonce and adidas Originals will expand on the ‘Ivy Park’ collection with a new ‘Navy’ iteration of the Ultra Boost OG. Looking closer, this adidas Ultra Boost features Navy Primeknit across the uppers while the same shade appears on the lace cage and heel counter. Replacing the signature ‘Ultra Boost’ branding, we have now ‘Ivy Park’ on the lateral side. Next, the pair features hiking-inspired laces, Ivy Park branding labels, a Navy Boost midsole, and a Continental rubber outsole.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 12 Utility Grind Releases Tomorrow

When it comes to its construction, the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind” perfectly blends the redeeming qualities of the model with some updated preferences that fall in line with Nike, Inc.’s efforts towards reducing a carbon footprint. Speaking on the former, this upcoming release sees genuine leather uppers on the quilted area, while a faux snakeskin texture returns to the midsole of the shoes. Adding to that premium effect is a suede mudguard and the signature metallic eyelets that have spelled the success of the ’97 model for nearly two-and-a-half decades (a quick reminder that 2022 is the 25th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 12).
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sunset-Themed Tonal Sneakers

The Air Jordan 6 Low sneaker model gets a new Dongdan colorway option that captures the glowing aesthetic of the sunset. Specifically, the sunset that adorns the streetball tournament that takes place in Beijing, China during the late afternoon and early evening. It covers the Dongdan stadium gracefully and the...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low PRM “Cider” Releases August 14th

First surfaced in mid-June, the premium Nike Dunk Low “Cider” is finally set to drop ahead of autumn. Dipped in fall-friendly tones, the upcoming sneakers serve as more evidence to the classic Nike Sportswear design’s current popularity, as they’ve garnered a lot of attention over the past two months. While not an interpretation by the Swoosh’s All Conditions Gear category, the latest take on Peter Moore’s 36-year-old model boasts a “Off Noir/Cider/Dark Chocolate/Wild Berry” color palette that would fit perfectly on an outdoors-oriented proposition. The pair’s extensive color-blocking also lends itself to the Nike SB imprint, although the style is entirely part of the brand’s mainline roster of offerings. With its smooth leather to hairy, high-quality suede, the option will surely help propel the low-top Nike Dunk into the next four decades.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Adidas Has Plenty of Ozelia Colorways Available Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas Originals just launched a new lifestyle shoe that references designs of the past. Available now at Adidas.com is the Ozelia in bold styles in both men’s and women’s sizing. According to the German sportswear brand, the model borrows design elements from Adidas sneakers in the experimental ’90s era but is upgraded with modern-day cushioning for all-day comfort. The shoe is constructed with recycled content as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to end plastic waste as 20% of materials used to create the...
Designers & Collectionsinputmag.com

Nike’s Travis Scott x Fragment collab continues with a Jordan 1 Low sneaker

Travis Scott and Fragment’s long-awaited Air Jordan 1 arrived last week with little time to prepare for, and you easily could have gone into the weekend not knowing they had already dropped and sold out. Fortunately, there’s always another sneaker right around the corner to hone in on as the next so-called “must cop” — but we didn’t expect the three-way collaboration to produce another so quickly.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The fragment x sacai x Nike LDWaffle In Grey

The likelihood of the fragment x sacai x Nike LDWaffle releasing this month is quite high. Following an in-depth look this past weekend, both colorways have appeared courtesy of official images. Certainly no strangers, Hiroshi Fujiwara and Chitose Abe are long-time collaborators, working together previously on a series of “bootleg”...
Apparelhypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY Powerphase "Simple Brown" Has Restocked on YEEZY Supply

Another day has dawned without a solid DONDA release date in sight, but Kanye West‘s legions of loyal fans have a restock to tide themselves over while they wait for ‘Ye to drop his 10th studio album: his. YEEZY Powerphase “Simple Brown” is back on YEEZY Supply. The unannounced restock...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Features a “Reverse Sunset” Makeover

Nike’s Air Max Plus will be dropping in a special “Reverse Sunset” makeover this season that will give fans another option of the popular sneaker. Taking classic designs and mixing fan-favorite technology all one silhouette, it’s a no-brainer the Air Max Plus has gathered a handful of fans around the globe. Along with the great silhouette and comfortability, Nike also has taken colorways into account and has blessed fans recently with hard-to-pass-up offerings just like this “Reverse Sunset” design.
ShoppingComplex

How to Buy the Off-White x Nike Dunk on SNKRS

Nike just dropped a new post on the SNKRS app explaining how fans can cop the highly anticipated Off-White x Dunk Low. Nike said in the post that Exclusive Access to the 50-sneaker collection will be going out to fans starting on Aug. 9 and will continue to do so over the following days. The Swoosh is using various factors to ensure that this collab is going to genuine SNKRS members, but specific details on how it determines that weren’t confirmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy