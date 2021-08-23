CJ Ray Announces His Inspirational Weekly Radio Program
Following the release of his EP, For Each Other, lyric-centric, rock-infused-singer-songwriter, CJ Ray announces his inspirational music and talk radio program, The CJ Ray Show will be debuting August 22nd on AM 970 The Answer live and podcast online. The thirty-minute show airing weekly on Sundays between 7-7:30 AM EST will feature CJ playing selections of his favorite music and talking about the inspiration behind it. “I will be sharing what I have experienced in life and what it has taught me with songs and uplifting subjects,” says the host. “I really want to get to know the listeners and hopefully start a dialogue that is mutually beneficial. I love all of God’s people!”www.thechristianbeat.org
