Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

CJ Ray Announces His Inspirational Weekly Radio Program

By Jessie Clarks
thechristianbeat.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his EP, For Each Other, lyric-centric, rock-infused-singer-songwriter, CJ Ray announces his inspirational music and talk radio program, The CJ Ray Show will be debuting August 22nd on AM 970 The Answer live and podcast online. The thirty-minute show airing weekly on Sundays between 7-7:30 AM EST will feature CJ playing selections of his favorite music and talking about the inspiration behind it. “I will be sharing what I have experienced in life and what it has taught me with songs and uplifting subjects,” says the host. “I really want to get to know the listeners and hopefully start a dialogue that is mutually beneficial. I love all of God’s people!”

www.thechristianbeat.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
Person
Andy Grammer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Program#Inspiration#The Cj Ray Show#Cj#Christian#Deftones#Coheed#Bad Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicmetalinjection

THE WEEKND Credits DEFTONES For Inspiring His Early Work

Canadian singer The Weeknd has had plenty of hits over the past nearly 10 years. A few of those hits, like the triple Platinum-certified "Wicked Games", come from the 2012 Trilogy compilation album that collects The Weeknd's first three mixtapes into one place. Turns out the three tapes that make up Trilogy were also pretty inspired by Deftones.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Premiere: L.A.-Based Musician Norrie Releases New Single “Earthrise” and Diorama Inspired Music Video

Los Angeles based musician Chris Gale has had an eclectic career writing and performing music in various forms from writing music for ads, playing in piano bars around the world to making all night minimalist soundscapes for art festivals. Now, Gale embarks on a new journey to define his own sound with his solo project, Norrie. Releasing three singles earlier this year, Norrie’s short body of work is defined by an understated moodiness, soft, rolling instrumentals and deep, hypnotic vocals. With tunes that rumble softly into subtle crescendos, Norrie has released a fourth single, “Earthrise,” a soul searching low humming song that encapsulates the essence of self discovery and personal choices.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Leon Timbo Mourns a ‘Great Love’ in New Song ‘Lovers and Fools’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Leon Timbo mourns the loss of "a great love" in his new song "Lovers and Fools." It's premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to listen. Timbo's music pulls from soul, blues, folk, R&B and gospel, but "Lovers and Fools" also offers a bit of a bluegrass vibe. The chorus' acoustic beat, quick stringed instrumentation and perfectly placed harmonies keep the song rooted in that genre, while the verses are smooth, with a R&B-leaning sonic switch.
MusicNME

Miles Kane announces “uplifting” fourth album ‘Change The Show’

Miles Kane has announced his fourth album ‘Change The Show’ and shared its first single, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ – listen below. Following on from 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’, the record is set to arrive on January 21, 2022 via BMG – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. “This...
Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena News

LOUD MIND | Debut Album from Americana Artist Nathan Jacques

The debut album from Schubert Publishing artist Nathan Jacques is now available on all streaming services as well as CD and vinyl. “Loud Mind” is a 12 song Americana Concept Album that tells the tale of the main character as he begins his journey across vast oceans and empty deserts while searching for lost love and a chance at redemption. The story is told with soaring steel guitars, vast soundscapes that evoke the American West and Jacques ever present Martin guitar.
Musicrock947.com

The Rolling Stones’ 40th anniversary Tattoo You reissue, featuring nine bonus tracks, due in October

The Rolling Stones have confirmed plans to release an expanded 40th anniversary version of their chart-topping 1981 album, Tattoo You. The reissue, which will be available in multiple formats and configurations, will arrive on October 22, and will feature nine previously tracks from that period. One of the unheard tracks, the rollicking tune “Living in the Heart of Love,” has been released as an advance digital single.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Santana Announce New Album, ‘Blessings and Miracles’

Santana have announced a new album, Blessings and Miracles, which will arrive on Oct. 15. The LP will feature appearances by several guest musicians and collaborators, including Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Steve Winwood, Chris Stapleton, Rick Rubin and Corey Glover of Living Colour. “I don’t choose people – it’s like I’m...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Poco guitarist Paul Cotton dies aged 78

Paul Cotton – ex-guitarist for American country rockers Poco – has died at the age of 78. In a new Facebook post shared by Poco founder Jim Messina – whom Cotton replaced in 1970 – the late guitarist is described as a “special musical kindred brother”. “We spent time together...
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Ann Wilson Releases New EP, ‘Howlen Live’

Ann Wilson has released a new EP, Howlen Live, which features four tracks recorded at the singer's first post-pandemic shows a few weeks ago in Florida. Wilson performed the songs with her solo band, the Amazing Dawgs, which consists of Tom Bukovac on lead guitar, bassist Tony Lucido, guitarist and keyboardist Paul Moak and Sean Lane on drums.
Musicwesb.com

STEELHEART To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album During Livestream

Originally released in May 1990, STEELHEART‘s self-titled debut album hit the Billboard Top 40 behind the single, “I’ll Never Let You Go”. After many delays due to the pandemic, the hard rock veterans will return to the stage on August 20 in Dallas, Texas at the Glass Cactus to properly celebrate the album, simulcasting the performance via the Dreamstage HD livestream platform. Watch the trailer below. Tickets are available here.
Rock Musictheprp.com

Metallica Launch First Episode Of ‘The Metallica Podcast’

The first episode of ‘The Metallica Podcast‘ has officially launched online and is can be heard here. The band are kicking off the series with an eight-part lookback at the making of their 16x multi-platinum 1991 self-titled album (aka “The Black Album“). The group said of their plans for the series in a previously issued statement:
MusicPosted by
SuncoastPost

Best Summer Songs from the Past 5 Decades to Play this Summer on the Suncoast

There is nothing like an amazing beach or backyard get-together complete with summer songs to add to the ambiance. Whether you are a country, jazz, or rock and roll lover there is something about upbeat tempo’d fun music to keep your summertime vibe alive and memorable. We have taken a trip through memory lane at the top five summer songs from this week in the last five decades. See how many you remember the words to and which were your favorite.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Kari Jobe Announces Return Of ‘The Blessing Tour’ This Fall

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-Dove Award Winning worship leader Kari Jobe has announced the return of The Blessing Tour to the US this fall. “I’m so excited to announce that we are taking The Blessing Tour on the road again THIS FALL! You guys this tour is so powerful and I just can’t wait to come to your city and worship with you all,” Jobe shared during the announcement.
Musiccatcountry96.com

Tenille Arts Drops Her New Song with Matt Stell, and Big News About an October Surprise!

Earlier this week Tenille Arts teased on social media that “There’s a lot happening this week” – and she wasn’t kidding. Perhaps fans first thought she was referencing that the music video for “Back Then, Right Now” was recently released, or that the song is starting to move up the country music chart, or that she had more shows coming up with Lady A on their What A Song Can Do tour.
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Melanie Penn Releases “The Melody”

Today (Aug 20), singer-songwriter Melanie Penn released “The Melody,” which can be heard below. An accompanying music video for the new song can be viewed below. “The Melody” is available now to download or stream. Melanie Penn is a singer, songwriter and worship leader based in Manhattan. For many years,...
MusicPosted by
1440 WROK

1440 WROK Morning Show Music Theme Of The Week: Disco vs Rock

Every week on Riley and Joe in the morning we play some music in the 5AM hour that follows a theme throughout the week. The theme has been everything from "Songs With Women's Names In It" to "Songs That Are About Drugs" to "Broadway Musicals." Every week we listen to 10 songs, 2 a day, that fits that week's theme. We hit music from pretty much every genre throughout the week and honestly learn a lot while we do it.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

Shinedown Announces ‘Attention Attention’ Feature Film Experience

ATTENTION ATTENTION, the feature film experience of multi-platinum band Shinedown’s 2018 record-breaking studio album of the same name, will premiere worldwide on Friday, September 3rd. Available on digital and cable VOD via Gravitas Ventures, ATTENTION ATTENTION is available now for pre-order in the U.S. for $12.99, with an exclusive rate of $6.99 currently offered until midnight ET tonight (August 24th). PRESS HERE to purchase and. check out the trailer below!
MusicNo Treble

Mission Bass Live Continues with Ariane Cap Stream August 28

Mischa Marcks is continuing the Mission Bass show this month with a solo performance by bassist, educator, and No Treble contributor Ariane Cap. The live-streaming show includes a concert/workshop, an interview with the guest, and an open Q&A. “It is Mischa’s goal to offer a platform for solo bassists &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy