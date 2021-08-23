Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Report: Sevilla Refusing to Negotiate With Chelsea Over Jules Koundé

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Sevilla will not negotiate with Chelsea over a price for Jules Koundé with just over a week before the transfer window shuts, according to reports.

The west London side need to offload a few players before tabling an official bid for the 22-year-old, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge after two seasons in the Spanish top-flight.

However, it has been reported recently that the Blues are now in direct contact with the La Liga outfit, and that a new bid is 'coming soon' as Sevilla are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Koundé in the final days of the transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn7kB_0baE0d4k00
Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

According to Spanish outlet Marca via Sport Witness, Sevilla will not negotiate with Chelsea over a price for the France international, with Julen Lopetegui's side are expected to demand the updated amount of the defender's buy-out clause, which is believed to be in the bracket of €80-90 million.

It has further been stated that the coming days will prove to be decisive in determining whether a deal can be struck between the two clubs, as Sevilla are willing to keep hold of their young centre-half for another campaign if their asking-price isn't met this week.

Moreover, it has emerged that Chelsea are willing to push on with a move for Koundé despite Thomas Tuchel dropping his interest in the Bordeaux academy graduate following Trevor Chalobah's emergence to the first-team ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qCJI_0baE0d4k00
Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

The five-time Premier League champions remain eager to sign the Frenchman, but Sevilla yet to receive a convincing offer for the defender, who has three years left on his contract.

Sevilla rejected a bid in the region of €50 million from Manchester City for their star man last summer, and the Spanish side will certainly not entertain a bid lower than that amount this year, especially given the level of displays shown by the 22-year-old during the past season.

Chelsea want to bolster their backline by adding Koundé to their ranks, but it has been mentioned that the club will need to sell a defender before making a serious approach to land the 22-year-old.

More Chelsea Coverage

  • Tuchel: Nobody wants to face Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea career has 'only just begun'

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
252
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jules Koundé
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Bordeaux#Spanish#Frenchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Kurt Zouma to feature in Chelsea deal for Jules Kounde?

Kurt Zouma could potentially be used as a makeweight to help in Chelsea’s pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the Blues are unwilling to meet Kounde’s £68m release clause, but could offer Zouma in a bid to get a deal done after a transfer with West Ham fell through.
Premier League90min.com

Trevoh Chalobah's emergence should halt Chelsea's Jules Kounde pursuit

Entering this summer, Chelsea knew they wanted a young, experienced centre-back to come in and refresh their defence. A lot of names were linked, but Chelsea eventually set their sights on Sevilla's Jules Kounde - whom 90min understands is one of the club's top targets - and the hope is that the Spanish side will do business for less than his £68m release clause.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pau Torres 'REJECTS an offer from Tottenham' to stay at Villarreal and will 'only leave for a Champions League team'... days after Sevilla's Jules Kounde snubbed Spurs for the same reason

Tottenham have reportedly been dealt another snub in the transfer market after Villarreal defender Pau Torres turned down their advances. Spurs are on the lookout for top class defensive recruitments following the recent signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta, but have fallen short in their pursuit of Torres. Reports in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lebouef questions Chelsea plans for Sevilla defender Kounde

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has urged his old club to forget about Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The World Cup winner insists Chelsea do not need the France international. He said, "I have been very impressed by Trevoh Chalobah and his start this season, if he continues to play like...
SoccerSB Nation

Bologna ‘talks ongoing’ with Chelsea over Malang Sarr — report

Malang Sarr was one of the many loan returnees and fringe players who made up the majority of the Chelsea squad at the start of preseason, and while the 22-year-old has done alright (save for one high profile error in the Spurs friendly), it never really looked like his future would be to remain with the first-team.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Sevilla not expecting Koundé to leave but West Ham back in for Zouma?

Like Chelsea, Sevilla began their season with a straightforward 3-0 victory at home, and like Chelsea, they did so with a surprise starter on the right side of the three-man backline. For Sevilla, that player was Jules Koundé. For Chelsea, that player was Trevoh Chalobah, whose first-team fate may depend in many ways on Jules Koundé.
MLSblackchronicle.com

Chelsea still eye Sevilla’s Kounde despite Chalobah breakthrough

The summer transfer window is into its final month for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market before the new season begins. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Chelsea still eye...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea making one final attempt for Sevilla defender Kounde

Chelsea are making a last ditch attempt to secure Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Blues are very eager to sign the pacy, talented centre-half to play in Thomas Tuchel's three-at-the-back formation. According to AS, Chelsea will try to negotiate with Sevilla one more time before the transfer window closes at...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea launch clearout to fund deal for Sevilla defender Kounde

Chelsea are intensifying their bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Daily Mail says Thomas Tuchel is looking to streamline his squad to make way for the £68m rated France international. Full back Davide Zappacosta is joining Atalanta on an initial loan with view to permanent £8million deal while striker...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea resume talks for Sevilla's £68m-rated defender Jules Kounde as Thomas Tuchel aims to make room in his squad by offloading Davide Zappacosta, Ike Ugbo, Kurt Zouma and Malang Sarr

Chelsea have revived their talks for Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde. Thomas Tuchel is looking to streamline his squad to make way for the £68m rated France international. Full back Davide Zappacosta is joining Atalanta on an initial loan with view to permanent £8million deal while striker Ike Ugbo is joining Genk for £5m.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea's £68m pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde held up after Kurt Zouma's move to West Ham stalls over £125,000-a-week wage demands despite clubs agreeing £26m fee

Chelsea's pursuit of Jules Kounde is being held up by the stalled sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, which has hit a stumbling block over the defender’s wage demands. A £26million fee had been agreed for Zouma but the France international wants £125,000 a week. Sevilla’s Kounde is rated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy