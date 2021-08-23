Cancel
NFL

Bill Belichick steers clear of question regarding communication with Tom Brady

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Bill Belichick is extremely selective when discussing matters off the football field. Sometimes he can go in depth with a dissertation regarding off-field topics, and other times he remains mum.

His relationship with Tom Brady may, or may not, be a sensitive subject still after the 44-year-old’s departure from the New England Patriots. Either way, Belichick won’t provide much context on his communication with Brady. In June following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory — Belichick was asked if he reached out Brady and he sidestepped the question.

He was asked the same question about reaching out to Brady following the Super Bowl while speaking Monday on WEEI and he gave the same answer.

“Yeah, I’ll keep the conversations between myself and other current and former players, you know, private like they are,” Belichick said. “So, appreciate the question, but I’m not really going to go down that road.”

Wherever the relationship stands between the two future Hall of Famers — there won’t be much context coming from Belichick.

