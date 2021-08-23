Cancel
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $433.61 Million

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $433.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.02 million to $440.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $530.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

