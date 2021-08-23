First female Akron Public superintendent takes office ahead of a year recovering from and adapting to the pandemic

When many people think of what it means to be a firefighter, words like strength, determination and masculinity often come to mind. The idea that firefighting exists solely as a career for men is one that is not surprising to those within the field. Lt. Sierjie Lash has worked for the Akron Fire Department since 2003 and says that even in recent years, students and community members have told her that they’ve never met a female firefighter. In her role as AFD’s public information officer, Lash tries to bring visibility to the women who work throughout Akron’s 13 stations.