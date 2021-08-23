Cancel
Akron, OH

First female Akron Public superintendent takes office ahead of a year recovering from and adapting to the pandemic

Education Equity, Inclusion People
The Devil Strip
The Devil Strip
 3 days ago
Returning to Akron Public Schools was a full circle moment for incoming superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack, who was schooled and first taught in the district 25 years ago. Not only does the moment feel momentous for Fowler-Mack, a Goodyear Heights native and graduate of East High School and the University of Akron, but it is also a historic moment for the district. Not only is she the first female superintendent, she is also the first woman of color to hold the superintendent position in Akron Public’s 174-year history.

The Devil Strip

The Devil Strip

Akron, OH
1K+
Followers
508
Post
126K+
Views
Akron news, culture, music and art. Connect with your neighbors, understand the city, contribute to local life and have some fun along the way.

 https://thedevilstrip.com/
