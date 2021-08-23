Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl aboard U.S. evacuation plane
U.S. airmen helped an Afghan woman give birth to a baby girl after going into labor during an evacuation flight en route to Germany, U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The command said in a statement Saturday that the mother went into labor and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure on board a flight from "an intermediate staging base in the Middle East." The C-17 aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure, which the command said "helped stabilize and save the mother's life."www.cbsnews.com
