Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl aboard U.S. evacuation plane

By Christopher Brito
Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. airmen helped an Afghan woman give birth to a baby girl after going into labor during an evacuation flight en route to Germany, U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The command said in a statement Saturday that the mother went into labor and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure on board a flight from "an intermediate staging base in the Middle East." The C-17 aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure, which the command said "helped stabilize and save the mother's life."

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

CBS News

