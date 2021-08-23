Blue Jays to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans attending games at Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all fans, staff and other guests attending games at Rogers Centre starting Sept. 13, the team announced Monday.

Children under 12 are exempt from the requirement.

"We are committed to doing our part to keep our community's recovery efforts moving forward to see Rogers Centre and other live venues return to full capacity," the team wrote in a release. "The wellbeing of Blue Jays fans, staff and players has always been our priority and we are proud to join fellow venues in making large-scale events as safe as possible."

The Toronto Blue Jays will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games at Rogers Centre starting in September. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports

Toronto had not played a game at Rogers Centre in 670 days when it returned on July 30 and beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4. Due to Canada's COVID-19 regulations, the team was not allowed to compete in Toronto and had been sharing Sahlen Stadium in Buffalo, New York with their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons .

The Blue Jays join a handful of professional sports teams requiring vaccination or a negative test to attend games at their home stadium. Recently, the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints announced they would be enforcing vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter their stadiums.

