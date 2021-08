Here's your chance to see Brooks & Dunn in St. Louis Friday, September 3. Brooks & Dunn are out on their Robot Tour and making a stop in St. Louis in September, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. This concert is a rescheduled date from May 15, 2020, of you have tickets to the original show they will be honored on this new date. Along with Brooks & Dunn, Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane will be the opening acts for the show.