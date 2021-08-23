Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

New police chief, immigration center director to speak at this week's Akron Ward 2 meeting

beaconjournal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkron's new police chief will attend the community ward meeting Wednesday in North Akron at the Polish American Citizens Club, 472 E Glenwood Ave. Rounding out his first month on the job, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will speak to and answer questions from residents. Also addressing the audience will be Madhu Sharma, executive director of the International Institute of Akron.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Akron Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
CNN

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years

(CNN) — ABBA has announced their first studio album in 40 years. "Voyage" is scheduled for release on November 5. The group also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May. The...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy