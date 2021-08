With the regular season winding down the battle for first place in the Lexington Men's Senior Softball League has become a tight three-team race in which the three squads are all within a half game of the top spot. During last week's six game slate Foul Play won twice to take over first place, while the Five-O's, Prime Time, Metro Contracting, and Battle Green all won key match-ups to tighten the races for the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.