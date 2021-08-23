Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago

CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest hosts, wannabe hosts, agents, TV executives and others close to the Mike Richards mess." Stelter says "most of the sources said Ken Jennings is now the hands-down favorite for the host job...Jennings was said to be a finalist the first time around, and he has said all the right things in the press this month. He has stayed with the show as a consulting producer as well." But Stelter says don't rule out LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik, who was tapped to host a series of Jeopardy! primetime specials. Meanwhile, former Hollywood Reporter executive editor Matt Belloni wrote in his newsletter: "I'm told by two show insiders that it's now Jennings' job to lose." ALSO: John Oliver calls Mike Richards a "smirking golf bag" who "was demoted from hosting Jeopardy! to merely running it."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
John Oliver
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek’s Widow Gave Ken Jennings This Special Gift

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host to fill in after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away. Many were surprised when Ken wasn’t chosen as the permanent host. The show recently announced that executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik are the new hosts of Jeopardy!
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & Videoskcrw.com

Announcement of new ‘Jeopardy!’ host causes fan uproar online

Following the death of the iconic Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” featured a series of high-profile guest hosts. But the job of new host ultimately went to Mike Richards, the executive producer of the game show. There was an immediate backlash online — many fans are upset that someone like LeVar Burton...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Ken Jennings And James Holzhauer Friends?

Throughout the long-running history of the brainiac game show "Jeopardy!," two men have emerged as television champions — Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Jennings, who became a household name in 2004 for his record-breaking run on the show, holds the current "Jeopardy" record for winning 74 consecutive games. Although Holzhauer follows in second place at 32 games from 2019, he amassed the most single game winnings at $131,127, per the "Jeopardy!" hall of fame.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Takes Major Shot at Ken Jennings After Permanent Host Announcement

No one can tease you better than your friends. This is true even if you’re an iconic champion of the famous quiz show, “Jeopardy!”. This fact of life must have become very clear to Ken Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 11. It was on that day that news broke that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik had been chosen as the new permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” Jennings took to social media to share his thoughts about being passed over for the job that many fans of the show wanted him to land.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Speaks Out, ‘Disappointed’ About ‘Process’ of How New Hosts Selected

Now a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!,” Ken Jennings was the first host to take over the show following the death of Alex Trebek. Mike Richards, an executive producer and controversial selectee for the permanent hosting job, stepped into the role after Jennings. But little did the public know then, Richards was apparently insistent that he replace the most winningest contestant of all time. It’s all part of what Jennings sees as a disappointing process for determining who the next host(s) of “Jeopardy!” would be.
TV ShowsShowbiz411

Mike Richards Out: “Jeopardy!” Should Alternate Between Ken Jennings and LeVar Burton

Mike Richards is out at Jeopardy. No one is surprised. The staff didn’t like him, neither did the viewers. After all the revelations, Sony TV should completely remove him. So now what? More guest hosts? No thank you. That’s enough. Let Ok en Jennings and LeVar Burton a alternate two weeks at a time. The fans want them. Sony TV has to grow up now and end this saga.
Posted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mike Richards Reportedly Preparing for Potential Legal Battle

It has been quite a ride for the popular game show “Jeopardy!” over the last few months. After the death of the popular game show’s iconic host, Alex Trebek last winter, “Jeopardy!” producers took on the difficult task of finding a replacement. And, after a series of guest hosts stepping in over the last season of “Jeopardy!” the game show finally named a replacement, the show’s Executive Producer, Mike Richards.
TV & VideosCNN

Mayim Bialik to be first guest host of 'Jeopardy!' following Mike Richards' departure

New York (CNN Business) — Mayim Bialik will be the first guest host of the weekday edition of "Jeopardy!" in the wake of Mike Richards' abrupt departure from the job. Bialik will host the episodes that are taped this week, sources familiar with the matter told CNN Business. Since the game show typically tapes a week's worth of episodes on a single day, this means she will host three weeks of "Jeopardy!"
TV & VideosTVLine

Jeopardy! Host Woes, Chris Harrison's Bachelor Breakup and 8 More TV Controversies of the Year (So Far)

The swift departure of newly minted Jeopardy! host Mike Richards might be this year’s most recent controversy, but it sure isn’t the first of 2021. On Friday, Richards stepped away from the quiz show’s iconic podium after unsavory comments he’d previously made on a podcast (among other transgressions) resurfaced in the wake of his hiring. But with two-thirds of the calendar year now behind us, Jeopardy!‘s host imbroglio joins several other controversies that have rocked the TV industry in 2021 thus far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy