Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host

CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest hosts, wannabe hosts, agents, TV executives and others close to the Mike Richards mess." Stelter says "most of the sources said Ken Jennings is now the hands-down favorite for the host job...Jennings was said to be a finalist the first time around, and he has said all the right things in the press this month. He has stayed with the show as a consulting producer as well." But Stelter says don't rule out LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik, who was tapped to host a series of Jeopardy! primetime specials. Meanwhile, former Hollywood Reporter executive editor Matt Belloni wrote in his newsletter: "I'm told by two show insiders that it's now Jennings' job to lose." ALSO: John Oliver calls Mike Richards a "smirking golf bag" who "was demoted from hosting Jeopardy! to merely running it."