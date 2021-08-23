Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers & staff with no opt-out option

By Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKmDp_0baDyHtM00

NEW YORK / AP — New York City officials issued a vaccine mandate for all public school teachers & staffers with no opt-out option soon after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

About 148,000 school employees — and contractors who work in schools — will have to get at least a first dose by Sept. 27, according to an announcement from Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city health and education departments.

The city hasn’t immediately said what the penalty will be for refusing, or whether there will be exemptions. The previous vaccinate-or-test requirement had provisions for unpaid suspensions for workers who didn’t comply.

At least 63% of school employees already have been vaccinated. That figure doesn’t include those who may have gotten their shots outside the city.

It’s not known how teacher unions will react to the mandate. The city Education Department said it’s discussing the matter with them.

Vaccine mandates for teachers are fairly rare so far in the U.S., though Washington state, for one, said teachers must get vaccinated or face dismissal. Vaccinate-or-test requirements are a bit more common.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Education Department#Opt Out#Vaccinations#Ap#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Democratic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy