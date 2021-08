A Cedar Falls teenager has been arrested after he was found with a gun and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Ayden McDaniel-Jensen was pulled over in Waterloo over the weekend by the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team. They found a 9mm handgun in McDaniel-Jensen’s waistband before also locating a bag of marijuana and a digital scale. He has been charged with carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. His bond has been set at $5,000.