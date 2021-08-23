End of summer at Stratford Ecological Center

A welcome two inches of rain fell heavily at Stratford Ecological Center on Liberty Road on July 29, with ongoing showers through Aug. 20. Areas to the north and south of us have not been so fortunate and experienced only a few drops. We squeaked in and harvested 326 bales from fields 8 & 9 the day before the downpour, and a further 446 bales on Aug. 8. Ninety bales, which did not meet the high standard required for horse hay, were donated to us last week. Conditions look good for a final hay harvest at the end of August. This year has proved an excellent growing season for all crops, following a worrisome three years of too much rain or drought at a crucial growing stage.