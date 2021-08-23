Raiders reportedly inquired about Khalil Mack this offseason, but Bears weren’t interested
One of Jon Gruden’s first orders of business upon joining the Raiders in 2018 was dealing disgruntled linebacker Khalil Mack to the Bears in a trade that netted Oakland four draft picks including first-rounders in 2019 and 2020. Apparently, the Raiders recently considered a reunion with the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, inquiring about Mack’s availability earlier this offseason.www.audacy.com
