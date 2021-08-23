Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders reportedly inquired about Khalil Mack this offseason, but Bears weren’t interested

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Jon Gruden’s first orders of business upon joining the Raiders in 2018 was dealing disgruntled linebacker Khalil Mack to the Bears in a trade that netted Oakland four draft picks including first-rounders in 2019 and 2020. Apparently, the Raiders recently considered a reunion with the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, inquiring about Mack’s availability earlier this offseason.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Bears#American Football#Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller#The Athletic#Jaguars#The University Of Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders re-sign former Notre Dame linebacker

The Raiders re-signed linebacker Te’von Coney on Tuesday. The former Notre Dame standout originally joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2019. He was released before the start of the season, but was added to the practice squad in December 2019. After getting a reserve/futures contract...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLGolf Digest

The Raiders reportedly trying to trade for Khalil Mack has to be the most Raiders thing ever

There’s no franchise in America quite like the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders. Their legendary owner was football Elvis and their fans ‘Sons of Anarchy’ extras. They made a tradition out of drafting speedy return specialists when they needed O-line help and proudly employed Bill Romanowski long after Bill Romanowski was employable. No matter the times or cultural milieu, the Raiders have always been uncompromisingly the Raiders, and although Al Davis has shoved off this mortal coil and the team has set up shop in Sin City, we are pleased to report this is still just as true as ever.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Khalil Mack vs. Adam Shaheen headlines Bears-Dolphins skirmishes

Welcome back, Adam Shaheen. Shaheen, one of the Bears’ biggest draft disappointments in recent memory, has latched on as a tight end with the Dolphins. That meant he was going head-to-head against Khalil Mack in one-on-one drills at the start of practice Thursday morning, and they clashed after Mack knocked Shaheen down.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton, Eagles' WR Trade Interest, More

There are only 15 days until the start of the 2021 NFL season. Training camp and the preseason are winding down, and before we know it, games that matter will be taking place. But the next two weeks will be an important time for the league's 32 teams. There's still one more week of preseason games to play, which could be useful in helping to determine which players on the roster bubble will make teams and which will be cut.
NFLletsbeardown.com

Khalil Mack Comments On Fight And Body Slamming Adam Shaheen Last Week.

The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins held joint practices last week before their preseason matchup. It was an intense scene which resulted in some scuffles and one of those scuffles involved Bears' linebacker Khalil Mack. Mack got into with former Bear and current Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen, the result...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Khalil Mack trade inquiry shows dysfunction

The Las Vegas Raiders infamously traded away Khalil Mack in 2018 but reportedly inquired about a trade to bring him back this offseason. Jon Gruden’s arrival with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018 didn’t exactly result in unanimous fanfare, especially once he started shaping the roster. The most controversial of those moves was trading All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Khalil Mack Still Practices at Training Camp Like a Rookie

Why Khalil Mack works like he's still a rookie at camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of the offseason we dig into the minutiae of the Bears roster. Who’s going to win the second starting cornerback job? How will reps be split between David Montgomery, Damien Williams and Tarik Cohen? How often will the Bears deploy 12 personnel to get Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham on the field together?
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders cut seven players from roster

The Las Vegas Raiders got a jump on the first NFL mandatory cut-down date as they trimmed seven players from their 90-man roster. Tuesday, all rosters must be set at 85 players. The Raiders currently have 83 players on the roster, so they can add a couple of more players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy