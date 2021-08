The UK economy slowed sharply in August as staff shortages reached the worst level on record, leaving businesses unable to keep up with surging demand, according to a closely watched survey.Company managers reported the slowest pace of growth since the height of lockdown in February. IHS Markit’s purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 55.3 in August – well below the 58.7 that economists had predicted. The PMI surveys are seen as a good predictor of future economic growth. Any reading above 50 indicates that the economy is expanding.“An abnormally large slowdown in overall activity in August offers a stark...