Starting Class: Begin with Mystery!

By Karl Nittinger
wordonfire.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery thinking teacher will tell you this: the first class encapsulates the whole course. Hans Urs von Balthasar expresses the same thing at the beginning of The Glory of the Lord: “Beginning . . . determines all subsequent steps . . . [and] is the primal decision which includes all later ones.” Just as at the moment of its conception, the organism’s biological trajectory is already set, ready to become manifest with effort and time, so at the beginning of each class, the outlines of the class’s end or purpose is already packed within the first class. But the question of where a theology teacher should begin the semester is packed within the nature of theology itself, which Dei Verbum defines as “scrutinizing in the light of faith all truth stored up in the mystery of Christ” (DV 24).

