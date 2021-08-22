Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Son of NFL Hall of Famer to Lead Parish Mission atÂ St. Patrick of Heatherdowns

By Brian Grinonneau
toledo.com
 7 days ago

Lydia Webb, Business Manager St. Patrick of Heatherdowns/[email protected]/419-381-1540. Toledo, Ohio--St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church is pleased to welcome black Catholic lay evangelist Richard Lane, the son of NFL Hall of Fame Cornerback, Dick “Night Train” Lane, to lead our Parish Mission September 13th through 16th. A parish mission...

tell.toledo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Famer#American Football#Nfl Hall Of Famer To#Heatherdowns Lsb#Parish Mission#African American#Ewtn#The Journey Home#Diocese#Intercultural Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lima, OHLima News

Patricia and Mitchell Black

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Black are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family vacation to Lake Norris, Tennessee. Black and the former Patricia Shanahan were married August 14, 1971, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima by Father Wallace Berrier. They are the parents of three...
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers

NORWALK — Pastor Frederick Edward Wiechers died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Norwalk, Ohio, under Hospice care following a brief battle with cancer. Rev. Wiechers was always there to help with a kind word and a smile, taking care of his...
Clinton, IAKWQC

QC St. Patrick Society

1 in 5 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at UnityPoint Trinity was fully vaccinated. As of Friday morning, the hospital had 41 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, and nine of them had been fully vaccinated. Updated: 12 hours ago. Hot and humid conditions this afternoon--the heat index could reach 100°+!. Quad...
NFLeastidahonews.com

Monument honoring NFL Hall-of-Famer from Rigby unveiled and dedicated at Trojan’s stadium

RIGBY – A monument honoring an NFL Hall-of-Famer was unveiled at Rigby High School Friday evening. Larry Wilson, who played for the former St. Louis Cardinals from 1960-1973 and pioneered the safety blitz, grew up in Rigby. He died in September 2020 from lung cancer at age 82. The monument includes a bronze recreation of a photo from Larry’s last NFL game. It also includes his high school and college graduation dates, Hall of Fame induction date and other career highlights, along with a statement he once made about achieving goals.
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

White Castle honors Cravers Hall of Famers

COLUMBUS – Thirteen people whose “devotion and love” for White Castle sliders is unmatched were belatedly inducted into the Columbus-based burger chain’s Cravers Hall of Fame. Membership in the hall is reserved for those whose passion for White Castle’s square “belly boms” is worthy of recognition. The ceremony is usually...
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

Hall of Famer inductees go bowling at Four Seasons

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, August 27, the 2021 Class of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees made their way to Alexandria, stopping by the Four Seasons Bowling Alley. Friday marked day two of the Hall of Fame events, while day one started Thursday evening during a press conference.
Smithfield, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

American Legion renamed

Smithfield’s American Legion Post 49 has been officially renamed. It was originally designated the George. F. Dashiell post, named for a World War I U.S. Army captain from Smithfield who was killed in action on Nov. 10, 1918, one day before the armistice that ended the conflict. Now, its charter and sign reads “Dashiell-Barlow American Legion Post 49.”
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
NFLMiddletown Press

The Dish: NFL Hall of Famer hits the links at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck

On the links… NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was seen last week at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., where he played in the 84th Anderson Memorial Four-Ball Invitational with some of the best amateur combinations in the country. The former Denver Broncos quarterback partnered with Fox News chief political analyst Bret Baier. The duo were guests of Winged Foot member J.P. O’Hara.
NBAfranchising.com

M3Linked and Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy Announce Partnership

Three-Time NBA Champion Joins Collaborative Business Community Franchise. August 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - M3Linked, the first-of-its-kind franchise dedicated to cultivating business collaboration, announced its official partnership with NBA legend James Worthy. The Michigan-based brand that is revolutionizing the act of business collaboration in communities from coast...
Franklin, TNPeople

Tom T. Hall, Country Music Hall of Famer, Dead at 85

Hall died at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday morning, his son Dean confirmed "with great sadness" on social media. Tom T. Hall, known for his hits including "I Like Beer," has died. He was 85. The country singer died at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday morning,...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Wisconsin Catholic Cardinal recovering from Covid, off ventilator

LACROSSE, Wisconsin: Officials from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, have announced that its founder, Roman Catholic Cardinal Raymond Burke, has been removed from a ventilator and is being moved out of intensive care. Burke, 73, who is one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives,...
RelationshipsGrand Island Independent

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz

Donald and DeEtte Lukasiewicz were married Aug. 28, 1971. Their family celebration was in June 2021 in Florida. They have two daughters and five grandchildren, all of St. Paul, Jami and Kurt Wemhoff, Cash and Oakley; Lisa and Jason Porter, Luke, Macy and Broc.
ReligionThe Guardian

Vaccine-skeptic US cardinal off ventilator after contracting Covid-19

A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal and vaccine skeptic hospitalised after contracting Covid-19 was off a ventilator and being moved out of intensive care on Saturday, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine he founded. Raymond Burke was to return to a regular hospital room at an undisclosed location, the Shrine...
Religionthegregorian.org

The Eternal Majesty of a Catholic Church, 3 of 3

This is the third part of a three-part series. Read Part 1, “Restore the Liturgy; Start With the Building,” here; Part 2, “What is the Nature of a Church Building,” here; Part 3, “The Eternal Majesty of a Catholic Church,” here. The Order of the Dedication of a Church and...
Musickmuw.org

Luther Allison Birthday Celebration

We’ll also hear the latest albums from Adam Schultz, Johnny Burgin, Ally Venable, Rob Stone, Selwyn Birchwood and more. Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.

Comments / 0

Community Policy