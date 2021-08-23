Cancel
Knox County, TN

Knox County Regional Forensic Center identifies 1987 cold case victim

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC) made a breakthrough in a homicide case dating back more than three decades. This month the RFC said investigators looked at other cases and found two that had fingerprint cards attached, according to the release. The center was recently granted permission to directly submit prints to an FBI database, which allowed for comparison with recently digitized fingerprint cards from other jurisdictions across the nation from past decades.

