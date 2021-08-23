Knox County Regional Forensic Center identifies 1987 cold case victim
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC) made a breakthrough in a homicide case dating back more than three decades. This month the RFC said investigators looked at other cases and found two that had fingerprint cards attached, according to the release. The center was recently granted permission to directly submit prints to an FBI database, which allowed for comparison with recently digitized fingerprint cards from other jurisdictions across the nation from past decades.www.wbir.com
Comments / 0