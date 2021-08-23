Elder Scrolls Online’s new dungeon turned me into a sweet roll-scarfing goat
The Elder Scrolls Online’s new DLC, Waking Flame, brings two new four-player, three-boss dungeons to tackle: The Dread Cellar and Red Petal Bastion. The latter’s all about a bunch of tomb raiders called the Knights of the Silver Rose, who once protected Tamriel from Daedric threats but have since strayed from their righteous path. They’ve been pillaging the precious relics of nearby temples and piling them high in the bowels of their stronghold. The problem is, those artefacts have been seeping some Daedric nastiness into the place, and the warriors of Red Petal Bastion have become consumed with corruption. Well, it happens.www.pcgamesn.com
