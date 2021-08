Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is only one day away, with the South Korean smartphone giant launching two new foldable devices.It is also expected that a new Samsung Watch, a ‘fan edition’ of its Galaxy S21 smartphone, and a new pair of headphones will be announced.Galaxy Unpacked will start on 11 August at 3pm UK time, available to watch on Samsung’s website and YouTube.The headline of the event, as Samsung has attested to numerous times ahead of the launch, are its foldable devices which will be taking the place of the Galaxy Note range this year.The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the...