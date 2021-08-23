Losing weight with Fibromyalgia and SNRI's

This morning I stood on my scales for the first time in a couple of weeks and looked at a number that was almost exactly the same as it was previously. This isn't exactly a huge surprise as I have had a (mostly planned) up and down couple of weeks, however the last section of which involved me throwing my knee out playing 5 a side football last Thursday (first bloody week back as well!!). I'm hopeful it's not too bad and I'm finally able to straighten my knee again but it's still swollen and can't take too much weight still, I was just finally getting back onto my fitness level I was pre-pandemic.