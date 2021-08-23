Cancel
Taylor Swift has joined TikTok – and fans are thrilled

Taylor Swift has officially joined TikTok.

To the delight of her fans, the 11-time Grammy-winner joined the video sharing platform today (23 August).

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has already posted her first video, in which she highlights the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), along with other recent records.

Folklore,

, and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) all appear on the screen, leading up to the forthcoming release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on 19 November 2021.

She accompanied the video with the caption: “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin.”

The brief video is set to the sound of “Screwface Capital” by British rapper Dave, and sees Swift lip sync to the lyrics: “My linen all tailored /My outstanding payments swift like Taylor.”

At the time of writing, the “Blank Space” singer has more than 64,000 followers on her profile.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically to Swift’s arrival on TikTok, sharing their reactions on social media.

“Taylor Swift doing #RedTaylorsVeresion promo on TikTok this era is gonna be huge she loves this album so much,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another added: “GOOD MORNING TAYLOR SWIFT IS ON TIKTOK.”

A third person commented: “taylor swift joining tiktok and making everyone’s day better with her beauty.”

