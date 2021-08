Well, you may not have asked for this, but I’ve gone and done it anyway. But with good reason. Taylor Swift has long been hailed for her lyricism and storytelling. And especially since the release of her two surprise 2020 albums (folklore and evermore), the internet has bloomed with the Taylor Swift/literary world crossover content: it’s not hard to find literary and rhetorical analyses of her songs, literature modules based on her work, and a general slew of English teachers on Youtube reacting and responding to her writing. But what if you’re a literary vet and a Taylor Swift newbie? You need a little initiation, in the form of this list of Swift album recommendations, tailored to your favorite authors. You’re welcome.