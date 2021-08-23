Cancel
Florida State

SeaWorld opening new rollercoaster with steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida

By Dan Trujillo
ABC Action News
 3 days ago

SeaWorld Orlando is announcing that its brand new rollercoaster, Ice Breaker, is opening in February of 2022. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot-tall spike with a 100-degree angle. With its 48-inch height requirement, adventure seekers of all ages will enjoy the thrills and chills of Ice Breaker.

