Tips to help in a bad rental situation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As issues continue at several apartment complexes in Greensboro, the city of Greensboro's Human Rights Department has some advice to help. The City's Human Rights Department, Guilford College, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro's Program in Conflict Studies and Dispute Resolution have a landlord-tenant dispute program. According to their website, it can "provide opportunities for tenants and landlords to eliminate communication barriers and work together. Issues that can be mediated include, but are not limited to, damaged property, noise complaints, repairs, and financial problems."