Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Tips to help in a bad rental situation

wfmynews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — As issues continue at several apartment complexes in Greensboro, the city of Greensboro's Human Rights Department has some advice to help. The City's Human Rights Department, Guilford College, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro's Program in Conflict Studies and Dispute Resolution have a landlord-tenant dispute program. According to their website, it can "provide opportunities for tenants and landlords to eliminate communication barriers and work together. Issues that can be mediated include, but are not limited to, damaged property, noise complaints, repairs, and financial problems."

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Guilford College#Greensboro#Wfmy#Ward Black Law
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a “horrific terrorist attack” that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance’s efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: “I...
Posted by
CNN

ESPN removes Rachel Nichols from NBA coverage and cancels 'The Jump'

New York (CNN Business) — Rachel Nichols — ESPN's longtime NBA host — has been removed from coverage of the sport, and her weekday show "The Jump" has been canceled, the network confirmed Wednesday. David Roberts, ESPN's senior vice president of production, said in a statement to CNN Business that...
Posted by
CBS News

New governor of New York adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally

New York Governor Kathy Hochul promised more government transparency on her first day in office, and by day's end her administration had quietly acknowledged nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. New York now reports nearly 55,400 people have...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.

Comments / 1

Community Policy