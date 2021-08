The number of deaths involving Covid-19 have increased eight per cent in a week and are now at their highest levels since March, the latest data shows.According to the Office for National Statistics a total of 571 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week to 13 August where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.It is the highest total since 719 deaths in the week to March 26.The ONS said around one in 18 deaths registered that week mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.The latest weekly figures also revealed 57 care home residents across England and Wales...