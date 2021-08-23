Cancel
OpenWeb Becomes First Publisher Audience Development to Partner with the Global Disinformation Index

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe partnership signals the next wave of content and comment moderation standards to ensure demonetization for disinformation sites and platforms. OpenWeb, the premium community engagement and audience development platform for publishers, today announced a first-of-its kind partnership with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI). The partnership will allow continuous access for OpenWeb to vet its existing and potential publisher partners against evaluations of journalistic integrity created and maintained by GDI. GDI is a trusted third-party that aims to disrupt, defund, and down-rank disinformation sites, and are mission-aligned with OpenWeb. Together, they hope to create a more civil and healthier web filled with strong, trusted publishers.

