OpenWeb Becomes First Publisher Audience Development to Partner with the Global Disinformation Index

Company named to Constellation ShortList for solutions driving new models for work and business transformation. Whether they are working at home, in the office or on the road, employees need consistent, secure and reliable access to applications and information to perform at their best. And Citrix Systems, Inc. is among the top platforms companies can use to provide it. The company announced it has again been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Enterprise File Sharing and Cloud Content Management, a quarterly evaluation designed to help companies select the right technologies to share and manage content and accelerate business transformation.