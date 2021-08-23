Cancel
Sharpsburg, PA

Firefighter hurt while battling flames at Sharpsburg duplex

By WPXI.com News Staff, Mike Holden, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt while battling flames that damaged two homes early Monday morning in Sharpsburg, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at a duplex on Main Street.

Mark Solomon and his wife Jocelyn Codner live on one side of the duplex. They woke up to smoke alarms and the smell of smoke before spotting flames coming from the adjacent home, which they said has been undergoing renovations and was destroyed in the fire.

“I mean, we’re obviously pretty lucky that it didn’t really, you know … there’s no fire damage on our side. We have a bunch of smoke damage, soot, you know,” Solomon said.

The couple’s cat was rescued by a firefighter.

“A volunteer firefighter with Blawnox came in, got the cat, you know, put her on oxygen. She’s currently at the animal hospital. She seems to be doing OK,” Solomon said.

A firefighter was hurt while battling the fire, but it’s unclear how. The firefighter was taken to a hospital, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Solomon said he and his wife were out of town over the weekend for a wedding and considered staying an extra night. Had they not come home when they did, the outcome could have been much different.

“Very grateful. It’s the only thing that saved our stuff and, who knows, it could’ve spread to another building. I can’t even imagine what could’ve happened,” Solomon said.

