Raiders contacted Bears about trade for edge rusher Khalil Mack?

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly contacted the Chicago Bears in March about a potential trade for Khalil Mack, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

The Raiders believed inquiring about Mack was worth a shot because of the Bears' salary-cap issues. Chicago expressed no interest in moving the veteran, Tafur adds.

The Raiders drafted Mack fifth overall in 2014 and traded him to Chicago before the 2018 season in exchange for a package including two first-round picks. Mack then signed a six-year, $141 million extension with the Bears shortly after the trade.

Las Vegas was in desperate need of a pass rusher this offseason. The Raiders recorded just 21 sacks last season. Mack alone had nine sacks and three forced fumbles in 2020.

After failing to land Mack, the Raiders signed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a two-year deal.

Ngakoue spent the 2020 season split between the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens. He had eight sacks, four forced fumbles, 23 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 11 quarterback hits.

Because of their cap situation, the Bears cut Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller this offseason and restructured several contracts, including Mack's.

Mack will face his former team in October as the Raiders host the Bears in Week 5.

