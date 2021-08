Amazon to make its Security Awareness training available for individuals and businesses to educate and help protect against cyberattacks. Amazon announced two new security initiatives that will help protect organizations and individuals from increasing cybersecurity threats. Starting in October, Amazon will make available to the public the cybersecurity training materials it has developed to keep its employees and sensitive information safe from cyberattack. In addition, Amazon announced that it will offer qualified AWS customers a free multi-factor authentication (MFA) device designed to further secure their environments and protect their most sensitive assets from cyberattacks.