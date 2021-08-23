Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden makes it clear: Artificial limits won’t hinder his Afghanistan evacuation

By Columnist
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden spoke to the country on Sunday, first focusing on the tropical storm battering the Northeast — as if to underscore what happens at home matters most — before turning to Afghanistan. He showed his telltale empathy in commiserating with Afghans, but he showed no sign that he regretted his decision. “My job is to make judgments no one else can or will make,” he declared. “I made them. I am convinced I am absolutely correct in not sending more young women and men to war for a war that in fact is no longer warranted.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Afghans#Americans#Republicans#The Associated Press#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Qatar
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

As Thousands Flee Afghanistan, Some Refugees Want To Go Back

From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan. Dreading another period of harsh rule after the Taliban's rapid takeover following the US troop withdrawal, thousands have been...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden triggers attack on U.S. ammo supplies

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action is warning of more potential shortages of ammunition since the Joe Biden administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo. The organization confirmed word has come from Biden’s Department of State that a ban on importation of Russian ammunition is looming. The...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential Electionworcestermag.com

First Person: Writer believes Biden Administration is destroying America

The Biden Administration is destroying America in every respect and, in doing so, is failing the people of this country. Border Security: You've opened the gates to a flood of illegal entrants with no idea of their background and objectives in coming here. Many are COVID-positive and, when relocated to who-knows-where are threatening to bring the pandemic back in force. Since you invited them and each border crossing breaks existing law, you are an accessory to a Federal crime. Shame on you.
MilitaryNew York Post

Retired SEAL’s Afghanistan exit strategy video goes viral amid Biden withdrawal

A retired Navy SEAL has gone viral after posting a video to Instagram in which he pretends to be the president of the United States giving a national address on the situation in Afghanistan — taking the blame for the chaos and “critical errors” made in the withdrawal process and offering his solution for how to extract stranded Americans.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Pelosi Condemns 2 Lawmakers For Taking A 'Secret' Trip To Afghanistan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized two military veteran congressmen for making a "secret" trip to Kabul, the Afghan capital forcefully overtaken by the Taliban last week, characterizing the choice to enter the region as "deadly serious." In a press conference Wednesday morning, Pelosi railed against Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ingraham: 'Joe's secret Taliban deal' must be investigated

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Tuesday, host Laura Ingraham called on Congress to fully investigate what she called "Joe's Taliban deal" – after CIA Director William Burns traveled to Kabul to negotiate directly with Taliban leadership amid an intensifying geopolitical and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Ingraham said President Biden's...

Comments / 4

Community Policy