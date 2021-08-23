Biden makes it clear: Artificial limits won’t hinder his Afghanistan evacuation

President Biden spoke to the country on Sunday, first focusing on the tropical storm battering the Northeast — as if to underscore what happens at home matters most — before turning to Afghanistan. He showed his telltale empathy in commiserating with Afghans, but he showed no sign that he regretted his decision. “My job is to make judgments no one else can or will make,” he declared. “I made them. I am convinced I am absolutely correct in not sending more young women and men to war for a war that in fact is no longer warranted.”