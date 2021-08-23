Cancel
NetDragon Signs MOU with Thailand MoE to Launch English Smart Classroom Lab Project

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon”), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with the Office of the Basic Education Commission (“OBEC”) under the Ministry of Education Thailand (“MoE”) to set up English Smart Classroom Labs for schools in Thailand. This MOU is signed as an important milestone towards realization of the MoE’s Education 4.0 initiative, which aims to prepare students in Thailand with global competitiveness for a new era of economy based on innovation and digital technology.

