bsurance, an Embedded Insurance Platform, and Amodo Team Up on Consumer Car Insurance

Bsurance and Amodo, two Austrian Insurtechs, have teamed up on a service to provide consumer car insurance. The new service is said to be the automotive industry’s first fully digital, usage-based solution that enables consumer car insurance to be purchased. bsurance and Amodo are combining their knowledge to support companies in creating insurance products that are based on customer insights from Artificial Intelligence (AI) I and advanced data analysis and that are offered directly at the point of sale. These solutions include “Pay as You Drive”, where the premium is calculated based on individual driving behavior, and “Pay How You Drive”, where the premium is based on vehicle use.