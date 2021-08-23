Cancel
Liverpool write to Egypt's FA to BLOCK Mohamed Salah's call-up for international duty - and a number of other stars - because their 'red list' status would force players into 10 days' hotel quarantine

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have written to the Egyptian FA to prevent Mohamed Salah being called up for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to concerns over Covid-19 and quarantine rules. Salah was set to be called up to the Egypt squad for their games against Gabon and Angola in September but he would have faced a 10-day quarantine in a hotel upon his return to England.

