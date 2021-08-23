Liverpool write to Egypt's FA to BLOCK Mohamed Salah's call-up for international duty - and a number of other stars - because their 'red list' status would force players into 10 days' hotel quarantine

He knows the numbers. He actively guns for records. Mohamed Salah’s dedication to his craft stretches past muddling defenders, creating space and opportunities for his teammates, or maintaining a supreme physical condition and replicating the zeal seen in match situations on the training pitches.The Egypt international is studious, regularly seeking out information on his stats, but also those of attackers past and present. It is a means to mark himself against the very best, a measure to make sure he is never comfortable with what he has already achieved.Salah’s appetite for advancement and craving to be regarded as one of...