BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A wet and cool Thursday on tap as the remnants of Ida move through the region. We’ll see rain falling heavily at times especially through the morning hours then tapering to showers from west to east from late morning through the afternoon. The heaviest of Ida’s rainfall still looks to fall over areas closer to the coast. Rainfall totals are expected to average from 1″ to 2″ for much of the area from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward. Areas along the Downeast Coast are expected to see higher amounts of 2″-4″ with some locally higher amounts of 5″-6″ possible by this evening. Rainfall totals will taper off as you travel north and west of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. The combination of clouds, rain and a north/northeast breeze today will make for cool, raw day with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for most spots. Mid to upper 60s will be possible for central and southern areas where the rain ends earlier and some breaks of sun are possible. A few scattered showers will be possible through the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the 50s for many locations. A few spots across northern parts of the state could drop to the upper 40s.