Teachers dealing with stress and anxiety as they return to the classroom

Around this time of the year, I always find myself in deep reflection mode. I am thinking about my life, my journey, and all the lessons that I have learned along the way. If you have followed my work for any length of time, you know that I believe that life is a classroom that always teaches us important lessons and provides us with invaluable insights if we would only pay attention. I hope you are paying attention to the important lessons that life is teaching you in this season. Just a year ago we were all in lockdown and dreaming of the great days of summer. This year we have been blessed to be able to travel, spend time with our loved ones and even enjoy the beach. In all the busyness of summer, I hope that you will take time to get still, pause, find your center and reflect on your path. Life is too precious to just allow it to pass you by. As you read this piece, I hope that you will be inspired to unlock the power of reflection in your life.