In the case of a parent's worst nightmare becoming reality, an 11-year-old riding a bicycle in Brigantine on Wednesday was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured. Brigantine Police say the crash happened at about 1:38 pm Wednesday, Aug. 25, on West Beach Avenue near 8th Street South. The child, who police are not identifying as a boy or girl, was apparently one of several juveniles riding bikes when they failed to stop before crossing West Beach Avenue and rode into the path of the striking vehicle.