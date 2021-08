Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for administering a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Monday, August 30, 2021, to discuss its updated recommendation for this vaccine.