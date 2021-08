WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The start of the school year is rapidly closing in for Worcester County Public Schools. District officials say they’re confident they’re ready to welcome everyone back safely. But, of course they need to allow for flexibility as the pandemic is ever changing. “We have to manage the needs of our kids, whether it’s socially, emotionally, the learning process, and also protect them and keep them safely in the forefront of doing the things that we need to do,” said Superintendent Louis Taylor.