Watchlist: EUR/USD Downtrend Bounce Ahead?

By Pipcrawler
babypips.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got a quick bounce in EUR/USD to start off the new week. Is this an opportunity to play the downtrend at better prices, or is the bottom in for the forex pair?. Even with the Jackson Hole Symposium ahead (an annual meeting of the world’s top central bankers, finance ministers, and economic experts) to likely keep traders on the sidelines, there’s enough on the economic calendar to likely bring a little bit of action to EUR/USD this week. We’ve got the latest business sentiment out today from both the U.S. and Europe potentially kickstart some action, as well as a preliminary GDP read from the U.S. later in the week.

#Eur#Usd#Watchlist#U S Gdp#Eur Usd#Covid#Fda#Fed
