Re: Does she want a divorce

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband lost his job a couple of years ago and now works with a friend who pays him under the table. I pay all the household bills with my income. He uses his for lunches out, cigarettes, gas for his motorcycle, and the $600 a month he owes in child support arrears to his ex-wife. I’ve told him he needs to start paying me something each month to help with our expenses. He just keeps mooching off me and acts like a responsibility-free teenager. I can’t kick him out because he won’t leave. I don’t want the hassle of a divorce. I am just tired of him taking such advantage of me. What is my best option?