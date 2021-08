My stepchildren stuck it to me after their father's demise, and I couldn't stand it. But I took solace in the fact that they did not get away with it. I'm a 32-year-old with no biological kids to call my own, and I've been with the same man — Eric — for more than five years. When we tied the knot, I became a stepmom to his two boys by signing to have parental rights over both of them.